Gibson Dunn boosts white collar practice with Maryland U.S. attorney hire

The former U.S. Attorney in Maryland has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s white collar practice as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Robert Hur, who spent nearly three years leading the Baltimore-based office and also served as a top official at the U.S. Department of Justice, said in an interview on Tuesday that his most recent stint in government was “a frequent exercise in crisis management.”

