Gibson Dunn scoops up Kirkland finance partner in active London market

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher is bringing on global finance partner Ben Myers from Kirkland & Ellis, marking the second partner departure from Kirkland’s London office in as many weeks.

Gibson Dunn announced the move on Monday, citing Myers’ experience working with banks, private equity firms and corporate borrowers. Myers in an interview touted Gibson Dunn’s transactional practices, which he said complemented his own work, as well as the firm’s culture.

