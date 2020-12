Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Monday announced it has added a partner from Jones Day, Joshua Brody, to its corporate bankruptcy and restructuring practice in New York.

David Feldman, the co-chairman of Gibson Dunn’s business restructuring and reorganization group, touted Brody’s “well-rounded” practice and experience representing both debtors and creditors.

