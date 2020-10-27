Gibson Dunn eyes delinquent countries, companies with new enforcement practice

As big-money global judgments continue to proliferate, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has launched a new practice group to go after foreign nationals, companies and countries that are dodging their court judgments and arbitral awards.

The new judgment and arbitral award enforcement practice, which the firm debuted Tuesday, is co-chaired by Robert Weigel and Matthew McGill, who have both successfully represented clients struggling to collect adverse judgments and arbitral awards entered against foreign governments and state-owned enterprises.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37OkwOS