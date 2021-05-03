Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IRS chief counsel under Trump admin joins Gibson Dunn

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Monday announced it has tapped Michael Desmond, whose successful nomination to serve as chief counsel of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was reportedly a personal priority for former President Donald Trump.

Desmond is joining Gibson Dunn as a partner in its Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., offices. He cited the firm’s litigation and tax practices as big draws.

