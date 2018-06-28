Israel's Gilat awarded $153.6 mln for telecoms projects in Peru

JERUSALEM, June 28 (Reuters) -

* Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks said on Thursday it was awarded $153.6 million by Peru’s Telecommunications Investment Fund (Fitel) for two regional telecommunication infrastructure projects.

* Gilat said it won $108 million for a project in the Amazonas region and $45.6 million for one in the Ica region.

* Gilat said it will be building required infrastructure to support the Peruvian population including connecting schools, police stations and health centers. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)