June 28, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel's Gilat awarded $153.6 mln for telecoms projects in Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 28 (Reuters) -

* Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks said on Thursday it was awarded $153.6 million by Peru’s Telecommunications Investment Fund (Fitel) for two regional telecommunication infrastructure projects.

* Gilat said it won $108 million for a project in the Amazonas region and $45.6 million for one in the Ica region.

* Gilat said it will be building required infrastructure to support the Peruvian population including connecting schools, police stations and health centers. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

