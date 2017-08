An appeals court handed biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc a victory on Tuesday in its litigation with Merck & Co Inc over the blockbuster hepatitis C drug Sovaldi.

Upholding a determination by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a patent owned by Merck subsidiary Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc on a method of treating hepatitis C was invalid.

