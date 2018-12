Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc has inked a collaboration agreement with Agenus Inc for the development and marketing of up to five novel immuno-oncology therapies.

Agenus will get an upfront cash payment of $120 million and a $30 million equity investment, and will also be eligible to receive about $1.7 billion in potential future fees and milestones, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)