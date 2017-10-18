FDA approves Gilead's Yescarta cancer immunotherapy

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A new cancer therapy for a type of lymphoma developed by Kite Pharma, which was recently acquired by Gilead Sciences Inc, won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval on Wednesday, six weeks ahead of schedule.

The drug, Yescarta, is the second in a new class of cancer treatments known as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR-T, which reprograms the body’s own immune cells to recognize and attack malignant cells.

The first drug in the class, Novartis AG’s Kymriah, was approved in August. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)