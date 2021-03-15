Gilead, Merck collaborate to develop long-acting HIV treatment

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc has entered into an agreement with Merck & Co Inc to develop a long-acting HIV treatment, the drug makers said on Monday.

Gilead will combine its experimental drug lenacapavir, and Merck’s islatravir into a two-drug regimen that would allow for less frequent, oral or injectable dosing for HIV patients.

Gilead and Merck will share global development and commercialization costs 60% and 40%, respectively. The companies will have an equal share in sales of the therapy until the revenue crosses certain milestones.

The companies expect to begin testing in people an oral version of the combination during the second half of this year.

The news of the collaboration was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.