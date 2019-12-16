Gilead's NASH combination treatment fails main goal of mid-stage study

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday all combinations of its three drugs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage study, the latest in a string of failures to treat the fatty liver disease that has no approved treatment.

The goal of the trial was to record a statistically significant increase in the proportion of patients that achieved improvement in fibrosis, or building up of scar tissue in the liver, without worsening of NASH. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)