April 25 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat scarring of tissue due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) did not meet main goal of a late stage trial.

NASH is a fatty liver disease where fat accumulation and inflammation can lead to scarring, or fibrosis, that impairs liver function. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)