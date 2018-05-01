FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gilead hepatitis C drug sales slump, shares fall 6 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as sales of its flagship hepatitis C drugs fell by a greater-than-expected 59 percent, sending shares of the biotechnology company down nearly 6 percent.

Gilead said it earned $1.48 a share in the first quarter excluding onetime items. Analysts, on average, expected an adjusted profit of $1.67 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $1.5 billion, or $1.17 per share, from $2.7 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 22 percent to $5.08 billion.

Quarterly sales of Gilead’s hepatitis C drugs dropped to $1.05 billion from $2.58 billion a year earlier, falling short of the $1.19 billion average analyst forecast. Sales of other antiviral and HIV drugs rose slightly to $3.33 billion from $3.27 billion.

Shares of Gilead, which rose half a percent to close at $72.56 in regular trading on the Nasdaq, were down 5.6 percent at $68.50 after hours. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

