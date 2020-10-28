Gilead quarterly revenue rises 17% on remdesivir sales

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc reported a 17% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by sales of its antiviral drug remdesivir, the first and only treatment approved in the United States for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Remdesivir brought in $873 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, below analysts’ estimates of $960 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Remdesivir, given intravenously, won formal U.S. approval last week, but the drug has been available under an FDA emergency use authorization since May.