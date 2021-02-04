Gilead quarterly revenue rises 26% on remdesivir sales

FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc posted a 26% rise in quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by sales of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, which is authorized to treat COVID-19 patients across the world.

Remdesivir brought in $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, above analysts’ estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares of Gilead were up 2.5% in extended trading.

The company forecast fiscal 2021 results largely ahead of analyst expectations and raised its dividend by 4.4%.

Fourth-quarter revenue totaled $7.42 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $7.33 billion.

Gilead projected fiscal 2021 product sales of $23.7 billion to $25.1 billion, ahead of the Wall Street consensus of $24.27 billion in revenue, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.