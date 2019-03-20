Gillette, Dollar Shave Club patent spat over ‘layers’ advances toward trial

A federal judge in Delaware on Tuesday refused to cut short the Gillette Company’s patent-infringement lawsuit against online rival Dollar Shave Club, leaving the case on schedule for a jury trial next month.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark said that neither side was entitled to judgment at this point in the litigation, in which Gillette claims that Dollar Shave Club, its supplier and another distributor are making, importing and selling razors and blades that infringe a coating technology that Gillette patented in 2004.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JoY7wF