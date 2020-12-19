Ex-partners, clients ask court to force Tom Girardi and his firm into bankruptcy

Tom Girardi’s former law partner, the widow of another former partner and four others asked a court to force the prominent plaintiffs’ lawyer and his firm Girardi Keese into bankruptcy on Friday afternoon, looking to collect more than $6.5 million.

The involuntary bankruptcy petitions, lodged in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, assert that Girardi and his firm are “generally not paying its debts as they become due, unless they are the subject of a bona fide dispute as to liability or amount.”

