Girardi, firm forced into Chapter 7 liquidation as judge weighs appointing guardian

Famed plaintiffs’ lawyer Tom Girardi and his firm Girardi Keese are formally in bankruptcy, despite a last-minute attempt by Girardi’s brother to delay the proceedings.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell on Wednesday placed the attorney and his law firm into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, nearly a month after a group of creditors who say they are allegedly owed millions of dollars by Girardi and his firm filed involuntary bankruptcy petitions against them in Los Angeles bankruptcy court.

