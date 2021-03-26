Tom Girardi owes $56.8m to law firms, lit funders and other creditors, trustee says

Famed plaintiffs attorney Tom Girardi is on the hook for at least $56.8 million, according to the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing his estate.

In a 64-page report filed in Los Angeles bankruptcy court on Wednesday, Chapter 7 trustee Jason Rund of Sheridan & Rund, detailed the parties that have claims against the attorney, who was stripped of his law license earlier this month after a state court appointed his brother to manage his legal and financial affairs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QM3MBn