Tom Girardi's brother gets OK to serve as guardian in bankruptcy case

A bankruptcy judge in Los Angeles has cleared the way for the brother of famed plaintiffs’ lawyer Tom Girardi to serve as his guardian during bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell on Tuesday said there was no need for him to rule on Robert Girardi’s motion to serve as guardian ad litem because a state court earlier this month appointed Robert Girardi as his brother’s temporary conservator.

