Too little or too late, bar charges still needed against Girardi, experts say

Attorney disciplinary charges filed against Tom Girardi this week may have come too late for his clients. But they advance the California state bar’s mission of deterring future misconduct, and they could help the bar save face after its own prior inaction, legal ethics experts said.

In an 18-page filing in California State Bar Court on Tuesday, the bar’s office of chief trial counsel alleged that the famed plaintiffs’ attorney misappropriated money owed to clients in three cases, including $2 million in Boeing settlement funds that was supposed to be distributed to the families of four victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash.

