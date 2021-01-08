Judge lifts asset freeze on Girardi Keese, mulls contempt order

A federal judge in Chicago on Friday unfroze the assets of famed plaintiffs’ lawyer Thomas Girardi and his faltering firm Girardi Keese at the behest of the interim bankruptcy trustees overseeing their estates.

At the same hearing, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin indicated he wasn’t ready to decide whether ex-Girardi Keese attorneys David Lira and Keith Griffin should be held in civil contempt for their roles in failing to distribute $2 million in settlement proceeds to the families of four victims of a 2018 plane crash.

