Tom Girardi ordered to appear for contempt hearing, hit with new Wells Fargo lawsuit

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered embattled plaintiffs’ lawyer Tom Girardi to appear in court on Monday over allegations that he misappropriated settlement funds that belong to the victims of a 2018 plane crash.

The Friday afternoon order from U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin marks the end of a very bad week for Girardi, who is staring down two lawsuits alleging financial misconduct, having been hit on Wednesday with a complaint by a Wells Fargo subsidiary alleging Girardi and his firm owe more than $882,000 in unpaid equipment fees.

