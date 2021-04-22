The Tom Girardi lawsuits are still piling up

Formerly high-flying plaintiffs lawyer Tom Girardi has been hit with two more lawsuits, this time from former clients – a man who suffered burns on 90% of his body and an actress – alleging Girardi stole millions of dollars in settlement funds.

In a complaint filed in his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case on Tuesday, burn victim Joseph Ruigomez and his family allege that Girardi failed to pay out an $11 million settlement they won from Pacific Gas and Electric Co, even after they successfully sued Girardi for legal malpractice and obtained a judgment for that amount against him in April 2020.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eogHS7