California state bar pulls Tom Girardi's law license, citing guardianship status

California’s attorney licensing agency determined this week that Tom Girardi is no longer eligible to practice law following a state court ruling that appointed his brother to manage his legal and personal affairs.

The State Bar of California on Tuesday enrolled Girardi into involuntary inactive status. The bar said in a statement that the move was “ministerial in nature,” pointing to a Feb. 2 Los Angeles Superior Court ruling that named Robert Girardi his brother’s temporary conservator.

