Judge lets Tom Girardi stay in Pasadena mansion for now

A federal judge on Tuesday gave embattled plaintiffs attorney Tom Girardi the green light to stay in his mansion in Pasadena, California, as the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing his estate moves to sell it.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell said during a hearing that the deal struck between Girardi’s brother Robert Girardi, who is serving as temporary conservator, and trustee Jason Rund was “fairly straightforward.”

