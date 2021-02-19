Under proposed deal, Tom Girardi stays in his mansion - for now

Embattled plaintiffs’ attorney Tom Girardi will be able to stay in his mansion in Pasadena, California, at least for now, under a proposed deal between Girardi’s brother and the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing his estate.

The deal, which was unveiled Friday afternoon in a court filing, would allow Girardi to stay in the mansion as long as his brother and temporary conservator, Robert Girardi, ensures that the property is kept “neat and tidy” and that the utilities are paid.

