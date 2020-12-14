Judge sanctions Tom Girardi and his firm over missing $2M, suggests criminal inquiry

A federal judge in Chicago sanctioned prominent plaintiffs’ lawyer Tom Girardi and his firm on Monday for failing to distribute $2 million in settlement proceeds to the families of four victims of a 2018 plane crash, adding that he would refer the matter to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin held both Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, in civil contempt and entered a $2 million judgment against them. He also froze their assets until their clients receive the money they are due from settlements with Boeing.

