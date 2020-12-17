Got a beef with Tom Girardi? Get in line.

Tom Girardi’s legal woes continued to mount this week, as the plaintiffs’ lawyer stares down two new lawsuits brought by a former partner, a possible criminal investigation for failing to deliver settlement funds to clients, and the potential bankruptcy of his firm, Girardi Keese.

Combined with other pending legal actions, the newest lawsuits, filed on Monday, could put Girardi and his firm on the hook for close to $10 million combined.

