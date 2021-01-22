Giuliani hit with another disciplinary complaint over false claims, rhetoric

Rudolph Giuliani is now facing at least two New York disciplinary complaints by prominent attorney groups citing his repeated voter fraud claims on behalf of former president Donald Trump and his incendiary remarks just before the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The latest complaint, filed Thursday by Michael Miller, a past president of the New York State Bar Association, the New York County Lawyers Association, and 55 other attorneys, law professors and retired judges, comes after a group called Lawyers Defending Democracy submitted a similar complaint this week.

