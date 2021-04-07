Giuliani lawyers up in Dominion case, tapping Texas litigator waging other defamation battles

More than two months after Rudy Giuliani was sued by Dominion Voting Systems Corp for $1.3 billion over his claims that the company stole the election from Donald Trump, a lawyer has finally appeared in the case to defend him.

Giuliani turned to Joe Sibley of Camara & Sibley, an Austin, Texas-based litigator who is already representing the former New York mayor in a lawsuit filed by the NAACP over his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

