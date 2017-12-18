Givaudan to buy French fragrance company Expressions Parfumées​

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Givaudan has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy French fragrance developer Expressions Parfumees for an undisclosed sum, the Swiss company said on Monday.
Expressions Parfumees’ business would have represented approximately 56.6 million euros ($66.57 million) of extra sales to Givaudan’s results in 2016 on a proforma basis, Geneva-based Givaudan said.
Givaudan said it plans to fund the transaction from existing resources and expects to complete the deal in the first half of 2018. ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)