December 18, 2017 / 5:58 AM / a day ago

Givaudan to buy French fragrance company Expressions Parfumées​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Givaudan has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy French fragrance developer Expressions Parfumees for an undisclosed sum​, the Swiss company said on Monday.

Expressions Parfumees’ business would have represented approximately 56.6 million euros ($66.57 million) of extra sales to Givaudan’s results in 2016 on a proforma basis, Geneva-based Givaudan said.

Givaudan said it plans to fund the transaction from existing resources and expects to complete the deal in the first half of 2018. ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

