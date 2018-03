ZURICH, March 26 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan is buying a 40.6 percent stake in French natural ingredients group Naturex and plans to launch a mandatory cash tender offer for the remaining shares.

Givaudan signed an agreement to buy the stake for 522 million euros ($645.66 million), or 135 euros per share, it said on Monday, adding it intends to offer the same price for the remaining outstanding shares. ($1 = 0.8085 euros)