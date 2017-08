ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan on Thursday said it was continuing to pass on price increases from raw material price inflation after its net profit rose 4.5 percent in the first half of 2017.

Net profit rose to 384 million Swiss francs ($401.63 million), beating an estimate for 360 million francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9561 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)