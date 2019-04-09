Givaudan aims to outpace market after first quarter beats poll

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it was aiming to outpace the market with 4-5 percent sales growth after recent acquisitions and solid demand boosted business in the first quarter of 2019.

Givaudan, which makes flavours for food and drinks and fragrances for perfumes and washing powder, is benefiting as its customers increase the pace of innovation, particularly for natural ingredients.

Sales were up 6.3 percent on a like-for-like basis, ahead of a forecast for 5.3 percent in a Reuters poll. On a reported basis, including acquisitions, they rose 16.6 percent.