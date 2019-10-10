Givaudan confirms guidance after price hikes boost 9-month sales

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term guidance on Thursday after sales rose 6.4% on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months of 2019, helped by price increases at its fragrance division.

“The company continues to implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs,” said the group that is currently using its flavours expertise to give plant-based meat alternatives a better taste. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)