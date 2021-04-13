Givaudan confirms mid-term targets after Q1 sales rise 7.7%

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets after like-for-like sales rose 7.7% in the first quarter, helped by strong demand for its fragrance and beauty products.

Sales at its fragrance and beauty business rose 9.9%, helped by a recovery in its perfume and active beauty business, while its taste and wellbeing unit was up by 5.8%, Givaudan said in a statement on Tuesday.