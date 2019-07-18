Givaudan H1 net profit up 2.3%

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan’s net profit rose 2.3% to 380 million Swiss francs ($385.67 million) in the first half of 2019, as growth across its various product segments was boosted by recent acquisitions.

“Our strong performance for the first half of 2019 confirms the resilience of our business and our ability to consistently deliver industry leading financial performance,” Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Michelle Martin)