Givaudan posts 5.8% higher profit, ups dividend for 2020

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets after strong demand for packaged foods and products like shampoo or washing powder helped it grow 2020 sales and profits amid the pandemic.

Net profit rose 5.8% to 743 million Swiss francs ($835.58 million) last year, leading Givaudan to propose a 3.2% higher dividend of 64 francs per share, it said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.8892 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)