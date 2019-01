ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Givaudan said its net income fell by nearly 8 percent during 2018 after the fragrance and flavourings company was hit by higher financing costs and foreign currency losses.

The Swiss company reported net income of 663 million Swiss francs ($666.13 million), down from 720 million Swiss francs in 2017, missing the average estimate of 727 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.