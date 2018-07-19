FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 5:14 AM / in 3 hours

Givaudan profit falls as currency losses in Argentina bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Swiss flavours and fragrances maker Givaudan saw its first-half profit slip 3.4 percent as foreign currency losses in countries including Argentina dented its results.

First half net profit slipped to 371 million million Swiss francs ($371.48 million), just below the Reuters poll average of 381 million francs. First half sales were 2.674 billion francs, compared to 2.650 billion francs expected in the poll. ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

