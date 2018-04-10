Givaudan Q1 sales rise 5.4 pct, helped by new contracts

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it had made a good start to 2018 after sales rose 5.4 percent in the first quarter, helped by new contracts and recent acquisitions.

Sales rose to 1.308 billion Swiss francs ($1.37 billion) for the three months to the end of March, short of analyst expectations of 1.335 billion Swiss francs in a Reuters poll.

“Givaudan started the year with good business momentum and with the project pipeline and win rates being sustained at a high level,” the company, which makes flavours for food and drinks and fragrances for perfume and washing powder, said in a statement on Tuesday.