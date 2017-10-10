Givaudan Q3 sales rise underlying 5.7 pct, reaffirms targets

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan maintained its 2020 financial targets after third-quarter sales rose 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.27 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion).

“The company continues to successfully implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to compensate the increases in input costs,” Givaudan said in a statement on Tuesday. “The company reaffirms its 2020 ambition to create further value through profitable, responsible growth.”

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected sales of 1.24 billion francs.