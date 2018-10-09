Givaudan reports 8.4 percent sales increase in first nine months

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan reported an 8.4 percent increase in sales during the first nine months of 2018 on Tuesday, led by a strong performance in its fragrances division.

“Givaudan continued the year with good business momentum and with the project pipeline and win rates sustained at a high level,” the Swiss company that makes flavours for chicken and fragrances for washing powder said in a statement.

The Geneva-based company posted sales of 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.10 billion), an increase of 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis and 8.4 percent increase in Swiss francs. ($1 = 0.9924 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)