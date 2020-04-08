Givaudan says coronavirus hit fine fragrances in Q1

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said like-for-like sales growth slowed in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to a “strong reduction” in its fine fragrances for perfumes business in March.

Organic growth slowed to 5.4% in the quarter to March 31., from a robust 6.3% in the year-ago period, Givaudan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Givaudan makes flavours for food and drinks and fragrances for washing powder and soap - businesses that should prove relatively resilient during the current coronavirus crisis - but its fine fragrances for perfumes are vulnerable.