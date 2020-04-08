UPDATE 1-Givaudan posts 5.4% Q1 growth, coronavirus hits fine fragrances

(Adds detail, background.)

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan posted a 5.4% rise in like-for-like sales in the first quarter as demand for soap, shampoo or snacks stayed strong while its fine fragrance business took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Givaudan makes flavours for food and drinks and fragrances for washing powder and toothpaste - businesses that should prove relatively resilient during the current coronavirus crisis - but its fine fragrances are vulnerable as perfumeries are closed and tourists stay home.

“Givaudan started the year with good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global supply chain with minimal disruption,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did close a production site near Zurich in early March after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Organic growth slowed to 5.4% in the quarter to March 31., from a robust 6.3% in the year-ago period, Givaudan said. Sales rose to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.65 billion).

It said its fine fragrance business had a strong start to the year but experienced a strong reduction in March as activity in retail stores and among travelers slowed sharply due to the COVID-19 impact.

The group confirmed its mid-term guidance of 4-5% sales growth on average until the end of 2020.