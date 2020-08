ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Givaudan’s finance head said the company was seeing a very strong recovery in China, but the situation in Europe would take longer to normalise.

“I’m cautiously optimistic based on what I see in China, but we’re too early in Europe to see a recovery,” Tom Hallam told Reuters in an interview at an investor event in Zurich on Thursday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)