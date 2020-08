ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it aimed to keep growing organic sales by 4-5% on average per year over its next strategic cycle to 2025.

It slightly lowered its ambitions for cash flow to “at least 12%” from 12-17% of sales during the previous cycle ending at the end of 2020, the Swiss company said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)