Insurer Gjensidige's Q4 beats forecast, sets extra dividend

OSLO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Gjensidige posted better than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday amid strong return on investments, and set an extra dividend on top of its normal payout to shareholders.

The company’s pretax profit rose to 1.73 billion Norwegian crowns ($192.6 million) from 1.66 billion a year ago, beating the average forecast of 1.42 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.9825 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Shri Navaratnam)