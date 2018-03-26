FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 26, 2018 / 6:25 AM / in 15 hours

Dana ups cash offer in hotly contested fight for Britain's GKN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Auto components maker Dana Inc said on Monday it had agreed to increase its offer for GKN’s Driveline business by $140 million in cash as it stepped up its efforts to fight off rival suitor Melrose .

Shareholders have until March 29 to choose Melrose’s offer for the whole company, or back a plan from GKN’s management to split off the group’s auto business and combine it with U.S.-based Dana Incorporated, leaving GKN focused on aerospace parts.

GKN said under the new proposal it would now receive $1.77 billion in cash after deducting $1.0 billion for the transfer of pension deficit to the combined Dana-GKN Driveline group. It also plans to return up to 700 million pounds of cash to shareholders as soon as possible. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.